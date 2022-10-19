Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes on I-75 South were closed for hours on Wednesday after a semi-truck went off the road near Piqua.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to an overturned semi just after 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a semi-truck had flipped off the road on I-75 south, just north of Piqua.

While no one was injured in the collision, traffic on the southbound side was limited to a single lane for several hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that lanes remained closed for six more hours until the roadway was cleared at 2:20 p.m.

At this time it is unknown what may have caused the semi to crash.