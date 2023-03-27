PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — If you live in Piqua, you may soon be allowed to have chickens in your backyard.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Piqua City Commission considered an ordinance to amend the city code on Tuesday, March 21 to allow backyard chickens.

The amendment details “standards and regulations” for the chickens and their living conditions which includes the following, among others:

– A maximum of six chickens

– Prohibition of roosters

– No slaughtering of chickens on the property

– A coop must be provided that is elevated and covered

The Miami Valley Today reported that prior to building any coop or run, residents will have to file a permit with the development director. Once the coop is built, the development department staff can inspect the enclosure as often as once per year.

For more information about the ordinance, click here.

A third and final reading of the ordinance is expected to take place at an April 4 meeting.