Piqua residents cleaning up damage left behind by strong winds, storms

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Piqua are still cleaning up after a storm barreled through the area on Sunday. While there are no indications that a tornado was present, 70 to 80 mile per hour winds left many spending Memorial Day cleaning up damage left behind.

“You couldn’t see the grass at all. There were just limbs and leaves everywhere,” said resident Jimmy Felts.

He says his neighbors had to lend him tools so he could cut branches because his own tools were trapped in a utility shed.

Two other sheds nearby were also ripped from their foundation, full of materials, and another looked as if it had burst into splinters.

Doug Mertz tells 2 NEWS that although his yard does not have any trees, he found a yard full of them after Sunday’s storm.

“That branch was on the shed. There was a limb under the AC unit,” Mertz said.

Near his house, you can see where a trampoline once stood despite being bolted down. It flew over the trees and landed in a neighbor’s back yard.

Surprisingly, most neighbors did not hear things being blown around, likely because it happened around 6 am.

Donna Johnson, who has lived in the area for over ten years, says she has never seen anything like it.

“When it rains, sometimes if that window is up, it will try raining in the house. So my husband got up to put the window down, and as he was pulling it down he got it down to about 4 inches, and it was actually trying to suck it out of his hands,” said Johnson.

Of course, because of the holiday weekend, some of that cleanup has been slow-going but city crews have been out working through the weekend to assist in cleanup efforts.

