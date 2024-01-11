PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Piqua has provided an update regarding soil sampling at a former battery testing plant.

According to a Piqua news flash, a work plan for soil sampling from the ESRG battery testing plant has been developed by WSP Global, Inc., an environmental consulting company. The work plan was reviewed by the City of Piqua along with the Ohio EPA.

The work plan outlines soil sampling, which includes gathering representative soil samples to analyze for previously identified inorganic materials, anions and other substances.

Samples will be gathered through soil borings and surface wipes in and around the battery testing areas, the testing room, the testing pad, and the gravel storage area.

Work will begin in late January and take approximately four to six weeks to complete. Results will be shared with the community when completed.

Soil sampling was issued due to resident concerns following ESRG’s lithium battery burn testing at the old Piqua Water Treatment Plant along State Route 66, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

The battery testing was determined to be beyond the scope of permissions granted and ESRG was ordered to cease all testing in September 2023. The City of Piqua has been working to test soil and water since the discovery.

Sampling results from the city’s drinking water confirmed the water is safe for drinking, bathing and cooking. No contamination was found during water testing.

All soil sampling will take place on City-owned property and will not inconvenience any residents or businesses.