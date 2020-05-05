Piqua printing company making masks

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua company usually known for printing t-shirts is taking their skills to a new level to better meet the needs of customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua is re-purposing old and overrun t-shirts into masks.

“Most of our orders are in the thousands,” says Clark Manson.

Manson, a singer in a band is now leading the charge with the business development of the mask program.

“I’m a songwriter. Artist. So when this whole thing happened I was pretty much out of work. You can’t play in crowds. So I’m friends with these guys. Buy all my merchandise off of them. So they said why don’t you come in an help us out with masks program,” describes Manson.

With the production line, they’re able to make up to 20,000 masks a day.

“We send the t-shirt, the full t-shirt to our friends at P&R Specialty, in Piqua as well, and they take it, harvest it into the actual panels that you saw earlier. Then from there our sewers sew it together, add the elastic. We put it through the printing press– if that’s something that they want. We do some blank. And then we wash and dry them and off they go,” describes Manson.

They sell the masks generally in bulk, and have sold about 60,000 so far.

The program is two fold– creating masks and also jobs. They’ve hired 20 people to sew, and they’re looking for another 15, expanding their workforce to 100 employees.

“The fact that there is such high demand for the masks and they’re hard to get, it’s definitely a necessity, and we’re glad to be helping out,” says Manson.

