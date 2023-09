PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Piqua is getting a head start on winter weather preparation with a new salt barn.

According to a Facebook post, demolition of the city’s existing salt barn began this week, making room for a new structure this October.

The new storage facility will be able to store up to 980 tons of salt, 200 tons more than the previous salt barn.

“Jack Frost doesn’t stand a chance this year on the Piqua streets!” said the post.

(Photo/City of Piqua)

