Piqua Police suspend some services, access to building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Piqua Police (FILE)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department is making some changes in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

The department said on its Facebook page public access to the building will be suspended and community members the need to speak to an officer will be asked to wait outside instead of in the lobby. PPD said anyone at the building needing to speak to an officer should use the phone located in the entryway that rings to the Miami County Dispatch Center.

During normal business hours, members of the public should call the department prior to arriving in person.

The department is also suspending tours and civilian fingerprints until further notice. Public records requests will be handled by phone, email, or through the City of Piqua’s website.

Some of the precautions the patrol officers will be making in the immediate future include:

  • Officers may try to handle more situations by phone call instead of person to person.
  • Officers may be speaking to people outside of buildings/residences rather than holding conversations inside.
  • Officers may be seen wearing gloves more often or other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as a situation dictates.

You can reach the Piqua Police department on its non-emergency line at 937-778-2027. The dispatch center’s non-emergency line is 937-440-9911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS