Piqua Police suspend some services, access to building

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department is making some changes in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

The department said on its Facebook page public access to the building will be suspended and community members the need to speak to an officer will be asked to wait outside instead of in the lobby. PPD said anyone at the building needing to speak to an officer should use the phone located in the entryway that rings to the Miami County Dispatch Center.

During normal business hours, members of the public should call the department prior to arriving in person.

The department is also suspending tours and civilian fingerprints until further notice. Public records requests will be handled by phone, email, or through the City of Piqua’s website.

Some of the precautions the patrol officers will be making in the immediate future include:

Officers may try to handle more situations by phone call instead of person to person.

Officers may be speaking to people outside of buildings/residences rather than holding conversations inside.

Officers may be seen wearing gloves more often or other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as a situation dictates.

You can reach the Piqua Police department on its non-emergency line at 937-778-2027. The dispatch center’s non-emergency line is 937-440-9911.