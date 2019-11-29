Piqua Police looking for suspicious vehicle involved in BB gun shootings

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua Police are looking for residents to check their security cameras for a suspicious vehicle that may be involved in the shooting of multiple cars and at least one residence early Friday morning.

Police say that the shootings, which were done with a BB gun, took place between 2 am and 3 am Friday throughout the City of Piqua. In a Facebook post, Piqua Police say that the multiple cars and at least one residence’s windows were shot at in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piqua Police.

