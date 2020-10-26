Piqua police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Wood Street

Local News

by: Michael Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Posted: / Updated:

(Miami Valley Today/Mike Ullery)

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — A man is his 60s is reportedly dead and Piqua police are calling it “suspicious.”

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said authorities were called to a residence in the 500 block of Wood Street at 5:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victims family had come home and found him dead.

An area around the home was taped off as a crime scene and officers transported several witnesses from the scene to the Piqua Police Department in order to provide witness statements.

Detectives are in the process of applying for a search warrant, Grove said.

Grove said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone who may have been in the area of the 500 block of Wood Street around the time of the incident and may have seen anything connected to the case, please contact Miami County 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS