Piqua police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Wood Street

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — A man is his 60s is reportedly dead and Piqua police are calling it “suspicious.”

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said authorities were called to a residence in the 500 block of Wood Street at 5:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victims family had come home and found him dead.

An area around the home was taped off as a crime scene and officers transported several witnesses from the scene to the Piqua Police Department in order to provide witness statements.

Detectives are in the process of applying for a search warrant, Grove said.

Grove said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone who may have been in the area of the 500 block of Wood Street around the time of the incident and may have seen anything connected to the case, please contact Miami County 911.