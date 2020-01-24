Piqua native honored at special film premiere ceremony

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – William Pitsenbarger died in action while saving several soldiers during the Vietnam War. The film “The Last Full Measure” was based on his heroic actions and the fight for Pistenbarger to receive a posthumous medal of honor.

A special premiere for the movie was held in Piqua Thursday night.

A huge crowd was present to celebrate the hometown hero in a special ceremony. Some of the men Pitsenbarger saved were present. They themselves were part of the group of soldiers to fight for Pitsenbarger’s recognition.

The filmmakers say they want people to see the film to know anyone can make a difference and that an act of kindness can go a long way.

“William Pitsenbarger, 54 years ago, came down over the course of about two hours and left an impression that was so powerful that we’re still talking about it today, and a movie is about to be released to tell his story,” said Todd Robinson, one of the writers and director. Robinson said Pitsenbarger never got to the see the results of his actions but they’ve had a lasting impact.

The filmmakers said they’d never visited Piqua during their film making. On Thursday, they were at the site of “Pits”‘s grave and the monument erected for him.

The film hits theaters Friday.