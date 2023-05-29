DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local company has been in the Piqua community for more than 150 years, helping various organizations with thousands of dollars’ worth of important supplies.

Now, Piqua Materials is helping to prepare baseball fields for Little League teams.

Hundreds of kids get their first swing at baseball at the Piqua Sports Complex fields, with dozens of games happening a week now that summer has kicked off. Making sure those kids have the proper facilities has been Piqua Materials’ mission for decades.

“I’d like to see it go on forever,” Dennis Garrison, Piqua Materials president and CEO, said. “Unfortunately, I’m not going to be here forever, but I think we built the legacy, and the legacy and the commitment exist within our company.”

The Piqua Sports Complex has received funding from Garrison’s company for 40 years, and he said he wants to see the legacy continue in Piqua well into the future.

In addition to the asphalt used for the sidewalks at the ballpark, Piqua Materials also provides limestone used to clearly mark the lines the players and the umpire need to see.

Nikolas Holt wears many hats at the Piqua Sports Complex, and he said he’s grateful for all the help they get to make such a large impact on the kids.

“I’ve got a community that actually wants to see kids play and actually want to have kids get out here and have fun,” Holt said. “And being a coach, I don’t have to worry about, oh, well, where am I going to be able to have a place to play for these kids or are we going to have enough stuff. As long as kids still want to play baseball, we’re going to do our best to try and keep these fields open for them.”

Piqua Materials frequently contributes to Piqua High School athletics, and they are hoping to sponsor the renovation of the Piqua High School stadium next year.