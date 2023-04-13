MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of vandalizing five cell towers in Miami County in 2022 has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Christopher Daniels of Piqua pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges including aggravated trespass, trespass in a habitation, disrupting public service and vandalism.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today originally reported that a total of five towers were damaged between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Daniels allegedly had used his truck to ram one of the tower locations.

A sentencing date has yet to be set, however, Daniels is facing a maximum of 11.5 years in jail and a maximum $37,500 fine.