DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man was brought to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on February 23, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and Versailles Fire and Rescue were called to Seibt Road near the intersection with Barnes Road on reports of a motorcycle crash.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle west on Seibt Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, sending him off the roadway into a nearby ditch.

Emergency crews brought the man to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.