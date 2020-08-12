Piqua man hospitalized after neighbor finds him seriously burned

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering serious burns while apparently burning trash in his back yard.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that Piqua police, fire, and medics responded to the 1000 block of South Roosevelt Avenue after a man with apparent burns was found sitting in his back yard “not acting right” shortly before noon.

“Officers and medics found an elderly gentleman,” said Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove, “who appeared to be burning trash in his yard when he suffered what appears to be life-threatening burns to his body.”

The man was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics, where they were met by CareFlight, who took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. Grove stated that based on the scene, it appears the man may have used an accelerant to try and burn trash in what looked to be a trash barrel.