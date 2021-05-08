Piqua man dies in rollover crash after being ejected from car

A Piqua man is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 589. (Courtesy: Mike Ullery)

CASSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man is dead after a rollover crash Saturday north of Casstown.

According to our partner Mike Ullery with Miami Valley Today, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened at the 2700 block of State Route 589 around 12:30 a.m.

Christopher Cullers, 35, was traveling north on S.R. 589 when he lost control of the car. He went off the road, took out two mailboxes and rolled multiple times before the car stopped on its top.

Cullers was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.