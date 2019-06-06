Piqua man charged with animal abuse
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) - A Piqua man has been charged in a case of animal abuse.
Cory Wireman allegedly dropped off a dog with a broken leg at an animal shelter in May.
Wireman is facing one count of animal abandonment. The dog was adopted shotly after and is recovering from the injury.
