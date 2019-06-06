Local News

Piqua man charged with animal abuse

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:03 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:03 AM EDT

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) - A Piqua man has been charged in a case of animal abuse.

Cory Wireman allegedly dropped off a dog with a broken leg at an animal shelter in May.

Wireman is facing one count of animal abandonment. The dog was adopted shotly after and is recovering from the injury.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local