Piqua man jailed in drug investigation

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man is in jail Wednesday after a drug investigation in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday a 34-year-old man was arrested on drug charges stemming from a drug investigation. A warrant was issued and an apartment was searched in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Piqua.

Detectives seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,000 in cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 34-year-old man is in the Miami County Jail and could face charges of possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing and the case is being presented to the Miami County Prosecutor.