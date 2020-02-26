Piqua man jailed in drug investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-26 Piqua Drug Bust

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man is in jail Wednesday after a drug investigation in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday a 34-year-old man was arrested on drug charges stemming from a drug investigation. A warrant was issued and an apartment was searched in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Piqua.

Detectives seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,000 in cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 34-year-old man is in the Miami County Jail and could face charges of possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing and the case is being presented to the Miami County Prosecutor.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS