Piqua girl on vacation dies after being hit by car

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 5-year-old Piqua girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while on vacation.

This accident happened in Steubenville Wednesday.

The Vandalia-Butler school district confirms Hannah O’Leary was hit while on a family camping trip at Catholic Family Land. Hannah is the daughter of superintendent Rob O’Leary.

She was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.