Piqua girl on vacation dies after being hit by car

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 5-year-old Piqua girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while on vacation.
This accident happened in Steubenville Wednesday.
The Vandalia-Butler school district confirms Hannah O’Leary was hit while on a family camping trip at Catholic Family Land. Hannah is the daughter of superintendent Rob O’Leary.
She was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died.
The incident remains under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.