Piqua Fire Department respond to fire at El Tequilla

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The Piqua Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the El Tequila Mexican Bar & Grill on East Ash Street around 3:30 p.m.

Piqua police officers arrived minutes later and reported smoke in the building.

Firefighters arrived and quickly determined that the source of the problem was an overheated fan in the women’s restroom. The fire was out upon arrival.

Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the building.

Covington Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene but stood down before they arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Risner said that damage to the building was minor.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.