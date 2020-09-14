Piqua Fire Department respond to fire at El Tequilla

Local News

by: Miami Valley Today

Posted: / Updated:

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The Piqua Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the El Tequila Mexican Bar & Grill on East Ash Street around 3:30 p.m.

Piqua police officers arrived minutes later and reported smoke in the building.

Firefighters arrived and quickly determined that the source of the problem was an overheated fan in the women’s restroom. The fire was out upon arrival.

Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the building.

Covington Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene but stood down before they arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Risner said that damage to the building was minor.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS