PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters in Piqua responded to a commercial structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, crews responded to a fire around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Fox Drive after employees of the building called 911.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found flames in the ceiling area. Power had to be cut off from the building, as it appeared to reignite the fire. The fire was extinguished in approximately 40 minutes.

Piqua Fire Assistant Chief Timothy Risner spoke to Miami Valley Today, explaining that the fire appears to have been accidental while work was being done on a door of the structure.

Sparks from the construction reportedly caused a fire to ignite with a combustible type of metal near the ceiling.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The building sustained minimal damage, but some electrical wiring was damaged. The building will be closed to employees until it is assessed.

While Risner believes the fire to be accidental, the incident remains under investigation.

Crews from Lockington, Fletcher, Covington, Sidney and Troy fire departments assisted on scene.