PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after two vehicles collided Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck crashed into the rear end of a car, breaking the rear windshield and leaving the trunk smashed. The accident took place on I-75 Southbound, near mile marker 80.

Two people were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A 2 NEWS photographer is on the scene. This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.