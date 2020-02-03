Piqua company helps Chiefs fans celebrate their big win

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy. A Piqua company is helping Chiefs fans celebrate their big win by screen printing victory t-shirts to be sold nationwide.

“We had to set up half of our machines with 49ers, half with Chiefs, and we have a small crew that comes in early to get the correct team right and start printing. So it’s something that’s planned out for over a week just to get it all done in one day,” said Kyle Reardon, VP of Operations at Atlantis Sportswear.

The shirts will be available online and at retailers including Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy and Kohl’s. They’re also available at some NFL stadiums. This year’s victory gear features two designs.

“One is a red shirt, that is what they’ll be wearing at the parade when they have it in Kansas City,” Reardon said. The other ones a locker room shirt. We actually do the women’s ones and those will go to the retailers so it’s the exact shirt you guys saw on the field last night after the game.”

According to Reardon, the big day calls for all hands on deck at Atlantis Sportswear.

“We have about 65 employees for something like this. We’ll bring in about 10 or 15 extra temporary and then we also work with the local schools and they provide kids in the co-op program that can come out and learn on the job,” He said. “It makes us really proud to be able to print for something that big.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.