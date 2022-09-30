PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Community Foundation awarded over $52 thousand in grants for local organizations.

According to a release, the Piqua Community Foundation chose 26 local organizations that will help benefit and serve the residents of Piqua. The grants awarded on Friday, Sept. 23, the G. William Hartzell Community Grants, are named after the late G. William “Bill” Hartzell in a total distribution of $52,220.

Some of the 2022 organizations awarded grant money include:

The Bethany Center

Clear Creek Farm

Health Partners Free Clinic

Miami-Shelby Chapter of Barbershoppers

RT Industries

The Salvation Army of Piqua

YWCA Piqua

Chad Gessler, Executive Director of Clear Creek Farm, one of the local organizations awarded grant money, said he is thankful his organization was recognized in order to receive the funds.

“These funds will allow us to continue our incentive program in which youth earn special field trips that provide wonderful experiences that will give them lifelong memories,” said Gessler.

Hartzell Industries, Inc. employee and fund committee member, Sharon Lyons, says Clear Creek Farm was important to Bill since it was truly an organization in the community.

“Mr. Hartzell was a long-time supporter of the organization and its work with the children,” says Lyons.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the award to Clear Creek Farm will allow the organization to continue to provide Ohio youth with a safe and structured home environment.

College scholarships are also awarded by the Hartzell fund. The decision on how the grant money will be used will be left up to each individual organization.

If you would to like to learn more about the G. William Hartzell fund or the Piqua Community Foundation, you can visit the Piqua Community Foundation’s website here.

To find a complete list of award recipients, click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.