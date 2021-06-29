Piqua city officials submit application for downtown DORA

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua city officials submitted an application to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in downtown Piqua on Friday, June 25.

According to the application, the purpose of establishing a DORA in downtown Piqua as being to promote the appeal of visiting or living in a walkable and attractive downtown environment.

“Creating an attractive place and encouraging a vibe in the downtown area that makes people want to be there is vital to supporting local business and attracting new investment to the community,” said Chris Schmiesing, Piqua’s community and economic development director.

A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is a specific area where licensed liquor establishments can serve alcoholic beverages in an approved cup and customers can leave the premises with the drink, staying within the boundaries of the DORA.

  • Boundary map for Piqua’s DORA application. (The City of Piqua)
  • Zoning map for Piqua’s DORA application. (The City of Piqua)

The application submitted to City Commission requests the DORA be adopted with a 90-day trial period.  During the trial period the activity and effects produced by the adoption of the DORA will be monitored and reviewed. At the conclusion of the trial period the findings will be reviewed by City Commission and the DORA will be modified as deemed necessary to meet the best interest of the community.

For more information, click here.

