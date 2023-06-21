DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Paul Sherry, a prominent local businessman who was perhaps best known as the owner of Paul Sherry Chevrolet in Piqua, died Sunday. He was 89 years old.

Sherry also owned several manufacturing operations in Indiana, as well as his real estate development business.

He was an ambassador for the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, supporting local schools and athletics.

A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at Sherry’s family farm located at 5949 Drake Road in Piqua.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, according to Sherry’s obituary.