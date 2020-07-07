Breaking News
DeWine: Masks to be required in 'Level 3' areas, including Montgomery County
PipeStone Golf Course temporarily closing following positive COVID-19 case

PipeStone Golf

Photo: City of Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg is temporarily closing PipeStone Golf Course after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

City Manager Keith Johnson said the case was reported to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and the agency has started contact tracing.

All other PipeStone employees are being tested for COVID-19 and no additional positive results have yet been identified. A disinfecting process is taking place throughout the course facilities.

“We’re in a holding pattern for now,” Johnson said.  “Our thoughts are with affected employee, of course, and we’re doing all we can to make sure reopening is safe for both staff and patrons.” 

No reopening date was given. Johnson said it will depend on direction provided by Public Health.

