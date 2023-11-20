DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Combining festivities and fundraising, Small Town Christmas returns for its second year.

Held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Exchange in Pleasant Hill, the event offers a variety of holiday activities while raising funds for the services of Pink Ribbon Good.

Pink Ribbon Good provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning essentials and peer support to those affected by breast and gynecological cancer.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a Christmas parade that leads into the main event. Guests will see the pink tree lighting, a drone light slow, live music, and more.

Food, beer, and several Christmas stations will be set up for attendees to enjoy. Vendors include Buckeye Burgers, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Local Coffee and Heidelberg beer. Musical artists Jayla Adams and Alexis Gomez will perform live.

Kids stations will be set up at the event and will include:

hair tinsel

writing letters to Santa

photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

making reindeer food

paper snowflakes

All of the stations are included with an entry ticket. Individual tickets are $10 and family tickets are $40 (up to six family members). Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.