Pilots involved in Washington Twp. plane crash identified

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The two pilots who escaped injury after making an emergency landing in a busy Washington Township roadway Thursday afternoon have been identified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified 27-year-old Alexandra Robau, of Beavercreek, as the pilot-in-command while 26-year-old Corrine Barnes, of Miamisburg, was a pilot.

First reports of the crash first came in of a plane crash in the area of W. Spring Valley Pike and Yankee Street. A small aircraft had made an emergency landing in the roadway and had a struck a car in the process, first responders reported.

Robau and Barnes left the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport for a private flight in a 1979 Piper fixed wing single-engine plane. They were headed back to the airport when they lost power upon descent.

Realizing they needed to act quickly, the pilot turned away from the airport with the intention of landing the plane in a nearby cornfield. They then noticed high-tension power lines in their path, prompting the pilot to take evasive action and attempt a landing in the roadway instead.

Before the aircraft could come to a complete stop, it ran into the back of a BMW that was within the intersection. The driver of that car was not injured.

Both Robau and Barnes suffered only minor injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The FAA is investigating the incident, and the exact cause of the power failure is unclear at this time.

