WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crash left the pilot seriously injured in a West Alexandria field on Sunday.

According to The FAA, a single-engine Firestar II crashed into a cornfield in West Alexandria, near New Lebanon early in the morning on October 16. Crews from the Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The pilot was seriously injured and brought to Miami Valley Hospital. They were the only person inside the plane at the time of the collision.

The FAA report says the plane destroyed the area around where it landed. It is currently unknown what may have caused the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the FAA.