GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a two vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 35 and Trebein Road in Beavercreek Township.

The sheriff’s office told 2 NEWS that the crash happened around 8:11 p.m. and resulted in a pickup truck flipping onto its side.

There has been no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.