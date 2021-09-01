Pickup truck flips after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A pickup truck flipped on its top after a crash in Trotwood Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened on Salem Avenue and Turner Road at 11:05 a.m.

2 NEWS crews at the scene see a pickup truck overturned, along with multiple vehicles that were involved in the crash. It’s not clear if any injuries occurred or how many people were involved in the crash.

Salem Avenue has been shut down to one lane.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.

