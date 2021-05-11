Pickup truck drives through Kettering smoothie shop due to accident on Wilmington Pike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pickup truck drove through the front of a Kettering smoothie shop and out the back after an accident Tuesday.

Kettering police said that a car and pickup were involved in an accident on Wilmington Pike that sent the pickup through Ice Ice Smoothie. They could not confirm whether anyone was inside the business at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the accident was driver error and there were no signs of impairment.

(WDTN Photo/Matt Drees)

(WDTN Photo/Matt Drees)

(WDTN Photo/Matt Drees)

The crash is still under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.