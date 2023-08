DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular sport is going pro, and you could watch a match in Warren County.

Professional pickleball is coming back to Mason.

For the second year in a row, the Professional Pickleball Association is bringing its Baird Wealth Management Open to the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Courseview Drive.

The open is Sept. 7th through the 10th. Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.