DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school is hosting an open house that will help parents in need get school supplies for their kids Tuesday.

Westwood Elementary is partnering with Revival Center Ministries to help prepare kids heading back to school. The open house will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While there, parents can pick up a backpack with school supplies for each student in grades K through 6.