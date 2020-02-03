Physicians, nurses at odds over statehouse bill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the third time in six years, the Ohio House is considering a bill that would allow Advanced Practice Nurses to see patients independently of physicians.

The latest attempt is Ohio House Bill 177, which would allow Advanced Practice Nurses to examine patients as a primary care physician would.

A group representing physicians, the Ohio State Medical Association, said allowing Advanced Practice Nurses to see patients alone without being in a collaborative group with a physician would lead to worse care for patients.

“The way the current law works, it’s flexible on purpose,” Monicka Hueckel of the Ohio State Medical Association said. “It’s so physicians and Advanced Practice Nurses can figure out the best plan for the patient they are seeing. There’s a document that lays out that course of action, how often they’ll communicate and what to do during patient cases.”

Hueckel and OSMA member Dr. Evangeline Andarsio said nurses don’t have the necessary qualifying hours to act as physicians and aren’t as educated as physicians.

“There’s a potential danger for the patient,” Andarsio said. “(Physicians) have many more years of training and extensive education surrounding diagnostic skill and how to best approach the treatment of a patient. To have Advanced Practice Nurses that do not have the level of years of education that a physician undergoes.”

Joscelyn Greaves, president of the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses, said the real issue is getting more health care providers into poor and rural parts of the state. She said allowing advanced practice nurses to see patients would fill these gaps.

Similar bills have already passed in other states. The bill’s supporters have also said it doesn’t mean the end of the physician and nurse relationship.

“Already 27 other states and the District of Columbia have done this and none have taken it back,” Greaves said. “

Hueckel said data collected by the OSMA hasn’t found a greater number of Advanced Practice Nurses in rural areas than physicians.

While nurses and physicians are battling over the bill for the third time in six years, both sides say it’s not hurting the professional atmosphere between them.

“I want to emphasize, as a physician, I truly respect and have great gratitude toward Advanced Practice Nurses,” Andarsio said.

The current bill is sponsored by Todd Brinkman, a Republican state representative from Cincinnati. It’s currently in the House Health Committee.

