DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Strong storm winds caused a tree to fall on top of a house and shed in Washington Township.

The homeowner said she heard a loud noise overnight, and that the inside of the garage is completely destroyed.

Crews worked to remove the fallen trees to prevent any more damage to the property.

“I’m a little worried about that giant tree,” Homeowner Linda Alvarado said. “He’s leaning quite a bit and wasn’t like that yesterday, so there might be another tree coming down.”

The homeowner says she’s still concerned about other large trees falling.