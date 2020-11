DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds have been causing damage across Dayton Sunday. A high wind advisory has been issued for much of the Miami Valley until 7 p.m.

Wind damage moves trampoline to pool in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

Pole falls on Gettysburg Avenue. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

Tree falls due to wind damage in Dayton. (Photo via 2 NEWS viewer)

Street light wind damage on Bluehaven Drive. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

Share your photos with us here or email us directly at newstips@wdtn.com.