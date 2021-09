SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft.

Police said the incident happened at the S. Burnett Rd Ace Handyman Store on August 27. The man suspect shown in the photos drove a Maroon Ford Explorer to and from the store. Police also said he stole several hundred dollars worth of tools.

Photo: Springfield Police

If you know who this man is or have any other information about this incident you are asked to call Detective Joshua Haytas at 937-324-7714.