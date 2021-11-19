DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Rike’s Holiday Windows were unveiled at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Friday.

The redesigned windows were revealed in 2019 for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley. Designed by critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner Steven Royal, the windows featuring animated elves, animals and other figures have been a holiday tradition for countless Dayton families since the elves first appeared in the windows of Rike’s Department Store in the 1940s.

In 2018, two of the redesigned windows, “The Nutcracker” and “The North Pole,” debuted to the delight of thousands of visitors. Four more windows were revealed in 2019: “Woodland,” ”Silent Night,” “Snow Day,” and “Christmastime,” each with characters from the original windows as well as some newly discovered and donated figures. The boxes were constructed by internationally acclaimed set and stage designers, Scenic Solutions from West Carrollton, Ohio, with costumes created by the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

You can see the Rike’s Holiday Windows Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. The windows may be unavailable during a special event in the Schuster Center and to the general public when a ticketed performance is underway. In accordance with the city of Dayton mask mandate, masks will continue to be required inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.