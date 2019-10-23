PHOTOS: Roughly 45,000 canned goods collected during CANstruction competition

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – About 45,000 canned goods were collected this year during the annual CANstruction competition in Miami Township.

The event challenged 12 teams from area businesses to build giant sculptures out of canned goods.

Structural Ingenuity: Bee Hive by Danis

Best Meal: Minecraft by Henny Penny

Best Use of Labels: CANfection by Levin Porter Architects

Most Cans: Mr. Rogers’ Castle by CESO

Original Design: Haunted House by Messer Construction

Peoples’ Choice: Mr. Rogers’ Castle by CESO

The sculptures, along with donations from Dayton Mall visitors, collected roughly 45,000 canned goods to be donated to The Foodbank.

The event was organized by the Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors, along with The Foodbank, Miami Township, and various sponsors.

Additionally, awards were distributed in six categories as follows:

People’s Choice – Mr. Rogers’ Castle by CESO (Structure that received the most votes from Dayton Mall visitors who ‘liked’ their favorites on the CANstruction Facebook page)

Original Design – Haunted House by Messer Construction (Structure that displays a uniquely creative design)

Structural Ingenuity – Bee Hive by Danis (Best use of math and physics to help the structure defy gravity and stand in position)

Best Use of Labels – CANfection by Levin Porter Architects (Best variety of cans that helps design of the structure be articulated by the labels)

Best Meal – Minecraft by Henny Penny (Provides best variety of cans that would be most useful for a complete, well-balanced meal)

Most Cans – Mr. Rogers’ Castle by CESO (Used 10,000 cans)

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.