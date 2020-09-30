PHOTOS: Riverside Police work to identify theft suspect

Riverside Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police told 2 NEWS the robbery happened Monday, September 28, at the Vapor Haus located at 5564 Airway Road.

According to police, a man walked into the store and showed a knife hidden under his jacket to the clerk. The suspect demanded the clerk give him some items and the employee refused. The man then knocked items off the counter and stole a bottle of “vape juice” on his way out.

The suspect then fled the store through the parking lot toward Spinning Road. If you recognize the man in the photos you are asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801, extension 812 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).