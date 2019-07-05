Photos released of man wanted for using stolen credit card info

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released surveillance photos of a man wanted for using stolen credit card information at two Kroger stores in the Dayton area in May.

Stolen Credit Card suspect (Dayton PD)

The alleged incidents took place at the Kroger on Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn as well as the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton on May 31.

Police say the suspect is a white male, looks to be in his mid-20’s with a mustache and beard, and was wearing a University of Texas baseball hat with a camouflage bill.

If anyone recognizes the man, they are asked to call 333-COPS or CrimeStoppers at 222-STOP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.