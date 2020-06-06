PHOTOS: Protesters gather across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – In one day, hundreds of people gathered across the Miami Valley to protest racial inequality, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd as well as many other African Americans across the nation.
Saturday saw Trotwood residents and allies march peacefully up Main Street to the old Food Town, where protesters shared in eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd.
Miami Township police worked with organizers to ensure a demonstration at Waldruhe Park remained lawful and peaceful. Officials even shutdown part of SR 741 to ensure the safety of protesters.
The African American Ministerial Alliance of Greene County and the Xenia Area Association of Church Ministries put together a prayer gathering in front of the Greene County Courthouse in Xenia.
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton and Living Word Church in Vandalia hosted a prayer vigil with Rev. Renard D Allen, Jr. and Pastor Pat Murray. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was in attendance and even spoke and announced a gathering at Courthouse Square.
Protesters gathered on Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton at noon. Desiree Tims, the Democratic nominee for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, was there to encourage attendees to get out and vote this November.
