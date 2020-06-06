PHOTOS: Protesters gather across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – In one day, hundreds of people gathered across the Miami Valley to protest racial inequality, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd as well as many other African Americans across the nation.

Residents of Trotwood gather together to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and John Crawford.

Protesters march to their destination in Trotwood.

After arriving at the old Food Town, protesters shared in eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd.

Protesters gather in Waldruhe Park at noon Saturday.

Before marching, protesters take a moment of silence.

Miami Township officials shut down the right lane of SR 741 to ensure protesters safety.

The African American Ministerial Alliance of Greene County and the Xenia Area Association of Church Ministries held a prayer gathering for George Floyd at Greene County Courthouse.

The crowd gathered on the front lawn but observed social distancing guidelines.

Both the ministerial alliance and the city asked those attending to wear masks as well.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton and Living Word Church in Vandalia hosted a prayer vigil.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was at the vigil and spoke with attendees afterward.

Protesters waited in silence for nine minutes to honor George Floyd.

Desiree Tims, the Democratic nominee for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, was there to encourage attendees to get out and vote this November.

Protesters gathered with signs and masks on Courthouse Square.

Miami Township police worked with organizers to ensure a demonstration at Waldruhe Park remained lawful and peaceful. Officials even shutdown part of SR 741 to ensure the safety of protesters.

