PHOTOS: Police search for men after stolen credit cards used

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects they say used stolen credit cards at businesses on Brown Street.
Police say two men, both appearing to be in their 20’s, used stolen credit cards at local businesses in Brown Street and Stewart Street areas. The two men were driving a white SUV that may have a sunroof.
If you recognize the men in the photos you are asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).
