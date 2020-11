COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters in Franklin County are being checked in on Election Day using backup paper poll books instead of electronically.

A precinct official told NBC4's Catherine Ross on Tuesday morning that the electronic registration system was down, so poll-workers were checking in voters manually on paper. The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose later issued a statement saying that the Franklin County Board of Elections was unable to upload early voter information to its electronic check-in system, necessitating the switch.