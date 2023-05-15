The Dayton Police Honor Guard in Washington D.C. (Photo by the Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, May 15, officers from across the country stood as 556 names were read, each one an officer who had died in the line of duty.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Dayton Police Department Honor Guard stood alongside the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and many others to honor fallen law enforcement for the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington D.C.

This event was held at the National Mall and included law enforcement from various patrols, sheriff’s offices and police departments across the country. This year, 556 names were added to the memorial, including several local officers.

In Dayton, the officers honored the lives of six officers who were accepted into the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund more than 100 years after their deaths.

These officers died while serving during the Spanish Influenza Pandemic, police said. After years of research, their deaths are now recognized as being in the line of duty.

From Clark County, the name of Deputy Matthew Yates was also added to the memorial. Deputy Yates was killed in July of 2022 while on the scene of a shooting at a mobile home park.

Many memorials, celebrations and acts of service have been held in the community to honor his legacy of service.

Photos posted by OSHP and DPD on Facebook show Ohio officers honoring the fallen at this massive event.

The Dayton Police Honor Guard in Washington D.C. (Photo by the Dayton Police Department)

The Dayton Police Honor Guard in Washington D.C. (Photo by the Dayton Police Department)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Washington D.C. (Photo by OSHP)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Washington D.C. (Photo by OSHP)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Washington D.C. (Photo by OSHP)