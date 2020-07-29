Photos needed for Oregon District memorial mosaic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Liftoff Entertainment, a DJ and photobooth company, is taking part in a memorial for the Oregon District. One year after tragedy struck the city, they are planning to create a photo mosaic that will include thousands of pictures submitted by Daytonians.

Chief Fun Officer of Liftoff Entertainment, Jay Nigro, is asking for pictures that make you believe that Dayton Shines. These photos can be submitted by texting 937-230-7547. All approved pictures will be turned into a mural using software equipment. This mural will be revealed online on August 4. The mural will also be interactive.

“It’s a really cool piece that brings us back to the memorial that happened after the shooting. It’s a very cool piece that kind of brings…all of the Daytonians together,” explained Nigro.

Nigro says so far, there are around 100 submissions but there is no limit to how many pictures can be included, and the more pictures the better, according to him.

“It’s been tough but seeing the community come together has been huge. This is just our little piece to kind of help that healing process,” he said.

Sunday, August 2 is the deadline to submit a photo to the memorial. The city of Dayton and other organizers are hoping that this memorial and about eight others can still honor the memory of the victims lost or involved in the mass shooting while remaining safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ‘Dayton Strong’ and the ‘Dayton Shines’ mentality has been huge in the area just throughout the past year. So being able to incorporate anyone who wants to participate is huge for us,” he said.

