PHOTOS: Musicians, comedians show support for community at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a long day for many of the folks who flocked to the Oregon District for Gem City Shine, but the cause and the performances were well worth it.

Chance the Rapper performs for attendees at Gem City Shine (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Mayor Nan Whaley takes the stage with Dave Chappelle as Gem City Shine kicks off. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Dave Chappelle is joined on stage by comedian Jon Stewart. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che joins Dave Chappelle briefly to say hello to the crowd at Gem City Shine. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Music icon Stevie Wonder performs for concert goers at Gem City Shine. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Talib Kweli performs for attendees at Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Teyana Taylor takes the stage for Gem City Shine in the Oregon District. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Thundercat was the first performer to take the stage at Gem City Shine. (Photo: Julia Palazzo)

Bringing in thousands of fans, Dave Chappelle also brought in some of his famous friends.

Emerson Harewood was a member of Kanye West’s surprise Sunday Service choir at RiverScape MetroPark in the morning.

“Before we started practicing, they said to keep it down low,” he said. “I got chills the whole time and I’m just trying to take it all in.”

The rumors of celebrities set to make their appearances rumbled for days.

“They all sound exciting. I would like the prospect of seeing Lady Gaga. That’s not even my music but she’s a very revolutionary artist,” said attendee Nathan Ankney.

Despite what happened here several weeks ago, people felt safe.

“I feel for the police, they’re obviously on edge with the last minute set-up but it seems like everyone seems to be in a pretty good mood,” Ankney said.

Spoken word, community art projects and food brought people together.

Vendors sold a variety of items, many benefiting the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Bars and businesses saw long lines all day. Meanwhile, the faces of the nine victims were never far from peoples’ hearts.

