PHOTOS: Musicians, comedians show support for community at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a long day for many of the folks who flocked to the Oregon District for Gem City Shine, but the cause and the performances were well worth it.
Bringing in thousands of fans, Dave Chappelle also brought in some of his famous friends.
Emerson Harewood was a member of Kanye West’s surprise Sunday Service choir at RiverScape MetroPark in the morning.
App users click here to see more video and photos
“Before we started practicing, they said to keep it down low,” he said. “I got chills the whole time and I’m just trying to take it all in.”
The rumors of celebrities set to make their appearances rumbled for days.
“They all sound exciting. I would like the prospect of seeing Lady Gaga. That’s not even my music but she’s a very revolutionary artist,” said attendee Nathan Ankney.
Despite what happened here several weeks ago, people felt safe.
“I feel for the police, they’re obviously on edge with the last minute set-up but it seems like everyone seems to be in a pretty good mood,” Ankney said.
Spoken word, community art projects and food brought people together.
Vendors sold a variety of items, many benefiting the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.
Bars and businesses saw long lines all day. Meanwhile, the faces of the nine victims were never far from peoples’ hearts.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.