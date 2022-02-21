SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Shelby County on Sunday evening.

According to Shelby County Dispatch, the fire occurred on the 1400 block of State Route 65 around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that multiple fire departments responded to the scene of the fire.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the building. It is also unknown if there were any injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.