PHOTOS: Miami Valley welcomes its first babies of 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Savannah Ann Curtiss was born at 12:12 a.m. at Kettering Medical Center. (Kettering Health Network)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The very first baby born in the Dayton area was delivered at Kettering Medical Center at 12:12 a.m. — Savannah Ann Curtiss is the first child of Alexia Curtiss.

Savannah now shares a birthday with both her grandmother and great grandmother.

Shortly after Savannah was born, Marco Van Dixon was delivered at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Parents Ashley Longshaw and Brian Dixon welcomed Marco to the world at 12:19 a.m.

  • Savannah Ann Curtiss was born at 12:12 a.m. at Kettering Medical Center. (Kettering Health Network)
  • Marco Van Dixon was born at 12:19 a.m. at Springfield Regional Medical Center. (Mercy Health)

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS