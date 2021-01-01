PHOTOS: Miami Valley welcomes its first babies of 2021

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The very first baby born in the Dayton area was delivered at Kettering Medical Center at 12:12 a.m. — Savannah Ann Curtiss is the first child of Alexia Curtiss.
Savannah now shares a birthday with both her grandmother and great grandmother.
Shortly after Savannah was born, Marco Van Dixon was delivered at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Parents Ashley Longshaw and Brian Dixon welcomed Marco to the world at 12:19 a.m.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
